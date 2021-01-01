Metallic Giraffe Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop

Get the Metallic Giraffe Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™ for the animal lovers in your home this Christmas! The charming metallic giraffe ornament comes in a bold gold tone that is both eye-catching and matches well with any other Christmas decor in your home. Plus, the sleek design with intricate carvings gives your Christmas tree a touch of style and elegance. The gold hanging loop blends in with the ornament and provides a little bit of festive sparkle too. Mix and match with other Wondershop items to make sure your home looks truly wonderful this Christmas! 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.