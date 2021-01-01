NUDESTIX Metallic Berry Nudes Mini Eye 3-Piece Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement
A 3-piece mini eye set featuring 2 Magnetic Luminous Eye Colors & 1 Magnetic Matte Eye Color Pencil that provide intense pigment and precise lining, priming lids for all-day wear. This set is perfect to take your eye look from day to night while on the go. This limited-edition set will take you from nude to berry, allowing for the creation of both subtle or bold eye looks. These 3-in-1 application pencils are easy to use, and they achieve intense color, precise lining, and primed lids for all day wear. Ideal for oily lids, these fun touch-and-go makeup sticks leave even color payoff to see you through morning to night. . 3-piece set. Kit value: $69. Size: 2.5g / 0.088 oz. each. Vegan. Cruelty-free. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info" . Made in Germany Set contains: . 1 Magnetic Luminous Eye Color Pencil - Praia (golden sand) . 1 Magnetic Luminous Eye Color Pencil - Rustic Grotto (shimmery terracotta). 1 Magnetic Matte Eye Color Pencil - Maroon'd (matte brown/red). Black tin with mirror. Pencil sharpener