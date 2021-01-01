Rockland Metallic 20 in. Expandable Carry On Hardside Spinner Luggage, Metallic, Grey

Designed with multi-directional spinner wheels to easily maneuver, this Expandable Carry-On is lightweight and protective of your belongings. It's decorated with a modern chrome design and has a telescoping handle with a push button to easily use. The ABS material is a key feature as it protects the contents of your luggage. You can pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges with the zip elastic interior pockets. The total measurement of the suitcase is 20 in. x 13 in. x 10 in. and it weighs only 7.5 lbs. when empty. Color: Metallic.