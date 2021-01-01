Metal Wine Rack,Wall Mount Wine Rack With 7 Glasses Hook Hanging,Wall Mounted Wine Dispenser

The product is wine bottle and stemware rack. It uses the built-in goblet rack and two-layer shelf to store your favorite wine bottles, glasses, cups, etc., for storage and display. It has Industrial style design suspended two-layer shelf, with 7 rows of suspension, each row can hold up wine glasses (7 in total). The shelf can hold up to 20 standard size wine bottles, made of iron, black Finishes, excluding wine bottles and glasses.Fresh and elegant appearance, simple and beautiful, using iron material, more solid and stable, exquisite production technology, personalized, the pursuit of quality, increasing the aesthetic feeling for home design.