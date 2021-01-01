From luxenhome
LuxenHome Black Metal Vintage Table Top Clock
This tabletop clock has a rustic style, and made of iron material. Add an ornate element of vintage flair to your space, and let the charm from the beautiful time piece fill up your surroundings. The metal table clocks has a rustic metal finish, and the clock face features easy to read roman numerals in a distressed white print. A wonderful addition to any home table, office table, kitchen or living room decor, this clock also makes a great wedding, housewarming or anniversary gift. Color: Black.