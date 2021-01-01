This Pinstripe Velvet Wired Ribbon Has A Robust And Gorgeous Pattern Ready For Any Elegant Occasion. The Vibrant Ribbon Has A Textured Finish With A Reflective Pinstripe Pattern On One Side. Its Edges Are Wired And Stitched With A Metallic Thread Making It Easy To Shape Into Bows And Loops. Perfect To Use For Holidays, Birthdays, Weddings And Crafts. Made Of 100% Polyester. - Metal Sparkle Silver Pinstripe Velvet Wired Ribbon - 2-1/2 X 10 Yards - Polyester - Embellishments & Trims by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.