From carnegy avenue
Carnegy Avenue Metal Outdoor Dining Chair in Antique Blue
Spice up your kitchen or dining room by adding this colorful metal chair to your dining table. This metal dining chair pairs nicely with not only metal tables but also with glass and wood dining tables. Whether your home decor is shabby chic, traditional or industrially styled, you'll be surprised how easily this stackable metal chair will blend with your existing decor. Bistro chairs add a trendy old-world look to your restaurant and will add some color to your employee breakroom furniture. These cool colorful chairs can be enjoyed by everyone, high school and college students love to see trendy furniture used in their schools. The distressed metal chair features a curved back with a vertical slat along with a stabilizing cross brace. Your colorful dining chair will last longer thanks to the plastic bumper guards that protect the chairs' finish when stacked. While being used outside on the deck, pool or patio, you'll be delighted to find that these outdoor stacking chairs include drain holes to prevent pooling in the center of the seat. This translates to quicker seating turnaround times in your busy establishment. This trend-setting indoor outdoor dining chair will make a great addition to your kitchen, dining room or restaurant. Mix and match colors to make your dining room and outdoor living space pop with color. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather.