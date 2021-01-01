From everly quinn
Gold Metal Layered Circle Accent Mirror
Add a clean modern element to your decor with this Gold Metal Layered Circle wall accent Mirror. This modern mirror adds an updated twist to the classic round mirror with the simplicity of geometric forms. Framed in a cutout metal frame finished in a gorgeous gold finish. This frame features circle layers overlaying the mirror. This playful modern design is a standout decor piece for your space and hangs securely to any wall with industrial hangers on the back. Unique enough to add as an accent piece to your midcentury decor, yet large enough to make for a focal point above the mantel. Mirrors provide the illusion of a larger space while also adding bright reflective shine. This mirror is no exception with its unique modern design.