Metal In Sink Dish Rack
TOOLKISS Aluminum Sinkin Dish RackFeatures:This dish drying rack has a clean, sleek design that you’ll barely notice, even when it’s full of dishesMade of aluminum, anti-rust, durable. Even in a humid environment, it will not rust.It can prevent scratching the sink and countertop. Our silicone feet not easy to slide down when moving dish rack.We design a supporting bar in the middle of the dish drying rack, make the self strongerWe design an aluminum wire to hold the cutlery utensil and made it sturdyProduct Type: In Sink Dish RackPrimary Material: MetalFinish: SilverCountry of Origin: ChinaResistance Type: Rust ResistantDishwasher Safe: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in chinaDish Capacity: 9Glass Capacity: Collapsible: NoAdjustable: NoDrain Tray Included: NoCutlery Holder Included: YesSuction grip or rubber feet included: YesProduct Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:ADA Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 11.6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.3Overall Product Weight: 1.3Weight Capacity: 22Assembly:Installation Required: Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: