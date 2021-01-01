Slice Metal-Handle Utility Knife, 1, Manual Blade Stays in Position

The Slice 10490 Manual metal-handle utility knife has the feel of a traditional utility knife, with a thick, heavy texture metal handle for a comfortable grip. Choose from three different cutting depths to find the safest blade length For the job. The 10490 ships with the thin, durable 10524 utility blade (rounded tip), and is compatible with the 10523 serrated utility blade and the 10525 Utility blade (pointed tip). All three blades feature our patent-pending finger-friendly edge that cuts effectively and is safe to the touch. Store extra blades in the easy-to-access blade Garage at the back of the handle. Slice blades last up to 11 times longer than metal blades: when it’s finally time to change your blade, no extra tools are required.