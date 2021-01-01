Wrap With Texture And Glamour Using Embossed, Metallic Wrapping Paper. Designed To Coordinate With Your Packaging Needs, This Metallic Paper Is Available In A Variety Of Roll Sizes, Vibrant Colors, And Embossed Options. Perfect For Retail Product Packaging And Gift Giving. Select Embossed Metallic Wrapping Paper Is Available Factory Direct And Sold And Shipped Directly From The Factory. Factory Direct Items Will Be Identified In The Shopping Cart. 833 Ft. And 417 Ft. Embossed Metallic Wrapping Paper (Factory Direct) Rolls Are Not Compatible With Vertical Dispensers, Cutters Or Towers. Factory Direct Items Are Non-Returnable. - Metal #h807 Pure Kraft - Gift Wrap - 26 X 417' - - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.