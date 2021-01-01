From kirkland's
Black Metal Frame Rustic Wood Face Wall Clock : Metal|Wood
Advertisement
The Black Metal Frame Rustic Wood Face Wall Clock will accent any wall with a worn-in charm! You'll love how its aged appearance matches any farmhouse or industrial decor. Clock measures 2W x 24 in. in diameter Crafted of wood and metal Distressed black frame finish Rustic brown wood clock face Black hands and numerals Requires one (1) AA battery; battery not included Weight: 5 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .