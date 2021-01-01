From elegant expressions by hosley
Elegant Expressions by Hosley Metal Embossed Square Vase, Red/Gold
Advertisement
Elegant Expressions by Hosley Metal Embossed Square Vase features a red and gold watercolor like finish that is stunning. The metal is embossed with an elegant vine pattern, and the edges are brushed in a black tone to give the piece dimension. The base is weighted to allow for stability, and at 21 inches in height this would be considered a good standing floor vase that will allow you to display a heavier arrangement should you choose. The square shape is another unique feature that allows this piece to stand out from a traditional vase. This piece is measures at 7.25 inches square, 21 inches in height, and weighs approximately 3 pounds. Adding a pop red color to your decor will provide a sharp and sophisticated look to the room. Display it next to your entry table or your fireplace to add a bit of beauty to the room.