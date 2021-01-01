From costway
Costway Brown Metal Dining Side Chair (Set of 4)
Advertisement
These vintage metal chairs afford you the comfort and stylish for a multitude of decor choices. Made of superior metal and thick wood seat and with simple and modern appearance, these chairs feature heavy-duty and sturdy seat enough to hold up to 265 lbs. And each metal chair has a X-brace under the seat that provides additional support and stability. In addition, this chair includes plastic feet pads to protect your flooring and offer stability. Comfortable high backrests ensure you can enjoy your delicious meals and conversation leisurely. Therefore, whether you're using this chair for your kitchen, patio or bistro, it's sure to liven up your decor. Now get (Set of 4)-metal chairs to decor and use anywhere you need them. Don't hesitate. Color: Brown.