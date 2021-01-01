Metal builder locksmith job welder heartbeat T-Shirt

Funny metalworker design for the Swiss master, metal apprentice, industrial mechanics, machine locksmith colleagues and locksmith trainers. Gift idea for men and women for birthday, Christmas, Father's Day and Mother's Day. Mechanical engineering design for the metal builder Azubi and smith company in the craft job. Fun for work and training in the workshop when welding with welding machine and metalworking with hammer and anvil. Metal and steel mechanic humour. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem