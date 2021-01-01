60" Metal Bookcase Dark Taupe - EveryRoom

From everyroom
When versatility is key, this 4-tier bookshelf delivers. Sturdy, it features a robust satin black metal frame with thick wood look boards for extra support. Easy to maintain, the taupe reclaimed wood shelves wipe clean easily and are perfect for books, decorative accents or other objects in your office, living room or bedroom. The bookcase is also ideal in small homes, apartments and condos. It is your multifunctional home organization and storage solution with the perfect hint of contemporary styling. This wonderful decor unit will blend nicely with matching desks, end tables or other pieces. Assembly is required. Overall Height: 60 inches Overall Width: 32 inches Overall Depth: 13.5 inches Shelf Depth: 11.5" Shelf Thickness: 0.75" Bottom Shelf to Floor Height: 12.5" Distance Between Shelves: 11.25" Top Shelf to Top of Bookshelf: 9.25"