From kirkland's

Brown Metal Base Wooden Top Accent Table, 13 in.

$279.99 on sale
($349.99 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at kirkland'shome

Description

You'll love adding this farmhouse chic Brown Metal Base Wooden Top Accent Table to your home! Its natural design will complement your space perfectly. Table measures 13H x 23 in. in diameter Crafted of metal and wood Brown metal finish and natural wooden finish Features wooden top Features cutout design Weight: 12.856 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com