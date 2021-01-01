Restaurant-chic service can be yours at home with the portable Lucretius Bar Cart. Its graceful handles and elegant frame of beautifully forged iron in a lustrous gold finish are contrasted with mirrored glass shelves for barware, bottles and more. Full Dimensions: 33.5-in x 20.1-in x 38.6-in. Item Weight: 32.3 lbs. Weight Capacity: 11 lbs. Assembly Required. Disclaimer: Please note that this product is hand crafted by artisans, and none are exactly alike; Each item will have different shadings, patterning and variations in color. 30 Day Limited Warranty. Safavieh Gold Metal Base with Mirror Top Kitchen Cart (33.5-in x 20.1-in x 38.6-in) | FOX2556B