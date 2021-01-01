From breakwater bay
Metal and Wood Tripod 62" Floor Clock
This industrial style floor clock will work best in your living room when displayed on empty corners with matching wall decor. Placed on your console or coffee table, this table clock is sure to be a timeless addition to your home or office. Placed on your office or library shelves, tables, or consoles, this clock is sure make you on time for a style home. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Requires 1 AA batteries. Not Included. This item comes shipped in one carton. The clock face features a distressed white finish with black Roman numerals and clock hands. The clock mechanism runs silent. Suitable for indoor use only. Designed with an industrial theme.