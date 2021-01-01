Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic Weight Management Lamb Meal & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food, 6-lb bag

For dogs, even a little extra weight can impact quality of life and family relationships because it can reduce play time, impact mobility and affect lifelong general health. That’s why Hill's nutritionists and veterinarians developed Prescription Diet Metabolic Weight Management Lamb Meal & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food. This specially formulated clinical nutrition naturally works with your dog’s unique metabolism to support weight management, helping him feel full and satisfied between meals. In fact, 88% of pets lost weight at home over the span of two months with the tasty nutrition of Metabolic.