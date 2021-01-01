Met Lux Cheese Grater, 1 Heavy-Duty Box Grater - With 4 Sides, Built-In Handle, Stainless Steel Food Grater, For Vegetables And Cheese - Restaurantware

SHARP STAINLESS STEEL EDGES: Designed with razor-sharp stainless steel grating edges, this kitchen grater is built to stand up to any of your tough ingredients. FOUR BUILT-IN GRATING SIZES: Add brightness to recipes with finely grated aromatics or citrus zest! Boost flavor with coarsely grated cheeses, vegetables, or breadcrumbs! Find the size that fits. EASY TO HOLD: This handheld grater is designed with a smooth handle for efficient and comfortable use. Easy to grasp and control! SO MANY USES: Use this box grater to grate cheese, zest oranges, shred chocolate, make breadcrumbs, grate zucchini, and more. A must-have multi-purpose kitchen tool! COMMERCIAL OR PERSONAL USE: Built to withstand long-term commercial use, these box cheese graters are perfect for restaurants, hotels, catering companies, food trucks, or home chefs!, Manufacturer: Restaurantware