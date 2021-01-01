Auntie Life & Leopard Print Mother's Day Messy Bun Hair & Leopard Print Bandana-Auntie Life Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Messy Bun Hair & Leopard Print Bandana - Auntie Life Gift is the perfect match for your lashes, red lipstick and make-up. Cool art on any girls night out, party, fashion show, and shopping. Great on Mother's Day! This leopard or cheetah print design makes the perfect present for your family and friends who loves printed arts and loves to show off their love and support for safari animals. Great for any zookeeper, zoologist, or animal rescuer. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only