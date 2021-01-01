Astro Messina, Outdoor Wall Light in Bronze - Designed in Britain - Dimmable, Wet Rated, E26/Medium - 1183015

The Astro Messina finished in bronze is an outdoor wall sconce that provides a contemporary take on a traditional design. Made from stainless steel, the clean lines of the Mesina will enhance any exterior wall. This small wall sconce is effective at illuminating outdoor spaces or creating a warm welcome if placed either side of a front door. It emits warm ambient light through 3 frosted glass panels and can be dimmed when paired with a dimmable E26/Medium bulb. Made from stainless steel, making it highly rust resistant and durable. The Messina provides a high quality, stylish look and is supplied with Astro's 3 year guarantee. The Messina requires 1 x 12W Max LED E26/Medium A19-shaped bulb (max length 7.87"), which you will need to purchase separately. cETLus (Class 1) certified and wet rated for use outdoors. The Messina has been designed to be fitted onto a 4in. standard octagon box and is only for use when wall mounted. All Astro products are supplied with clear and comprehensive instructions for installation. Fixings for mounting on a solid surface are supplied, but if you plan to mount to plaster or another non-solid surface you may need a different mounting kit., Weight: 5.29 Pounds, Manufacturer: Astro