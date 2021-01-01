From coach
COACH Messenger Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Advertisement
Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. Crafted in a mix Signature canvas and color-block leather, the Messenger is a versatile crossbody perfect for weekends or travel. An exterior pocket gives easy access to essentials. Signature coated canvas with refined calf leather. Inside open pocket. Zip-top closure, fabric lining. Outside open pocket. Adjustable strap with 23 drop for shoulder or crossbody wear. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 8 1 2 in Depth: 1 in Height: 9 in Strap Length: 44 in Strap Drop: 23 in Weight: 9.5 oz