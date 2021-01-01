Mesh Strainer, 4.7 Inch Premium Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Food Strainer Kitchen Colander with Good Grip Handle, Silver

Best Quality Guranteed. Constructed of solid high quality stainless steel which is heavy duty and last a long life without any corrosion. This strainer features a sturdy outer framework and handle. 4.7 inch diameter mesh strainer with firmly attached wire mesh colander create a tight weave and strong hold, no risk of dropping, perfect for straining the smallest food, draining liquids and sieve spices. Sleek and high quality mirror finished stainless steel head does not scratch your hands. Unique designed handle features easy and comfortable to hold, lets you work easier and faster. With hanging loops at the end of each handle, and it is compact enough to fit in your kitchen drawers. Suitable for traditional wash and dishwasher. 1-Year Warranty.