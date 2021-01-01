From astoria grand
Mesa 9 Drawer Combo Dresser
This combo dresser is perfect for traditional bedrooms that filled with a romantic spirit. Carved with decorative scrollwork molding, it is soft to the touch and radiates style. With either a marble top or a wooden top, it can be used to place your essentials within easy reach. It also comes with the dovetail french front drawer construction for heavy use, while its spacious drawers and 2-doors cabinet provide ample storage room for your accessories and cosmetics. Finished in antique champagne, it is constructed from solid wood and wood veneer frame that is not only strong but long-lasting. This gorgeous and luxurious piece makes a statement in any bedroom space. This uniquely designed collection includes a three size panel bed, 2 types of nightstand, chest, two types of the dresser, a dresser mirror, a vanity desk with a mirror, and a vanity stool. All these items are optional and sold separately. Enjoy the relaxing and lavish environment!