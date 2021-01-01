Mertzon Handwoven Brown/Ivory Area Rug

Set a chic, mid-century foundation for your stylish space with this ivory and brown area rug, showcasing a geometric overlapping diamond motif. Made in India, this area rug is hand-woven from bamboo rayon silk yarns in a low 0.33" pile – perfect for rolling out in high-traffic living rooms and dining spaces prone to occasional spills and stains alike. Easily vacuumed or spot cleaned for effortless upkeep, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'