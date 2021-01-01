From mjl furniture designs
MJL Furniture Designs Merton Dawson7 Pismo Square Tufted Ottoman
Advertisement
The Merton Dawson7 Collection by MJL Furniture Designs is a collection of stunning and elegant modern cube ottomans, featuring flawless design and magnificent craftsmanship. Each tufted, foot rest ottoman is carefully designed and constructed by highly skilled and experienced hands, resulting in some of the finest pieces the industry has to offer. The Meron upholstered ottoman measures 17"W x 19"D x 19"H and weighs 15 lbs. Upon delivery of these ottomans no assembly is required. The square, tufted ottoman is expertly constructed using the most resilient and enduring woods and features fashionable, espresso finished, square legs. The ottomans are then carefully upholstered with the softest, most luxurious fabrics and elegantly button tufted. A generous variety of utterly alluring colors and patterns are available to adorn this upholstered cube ottoman. Color: Pismo.