Linon Home Decor Merryn 50.94 in. Rectangle Natural Wood and Rattan 3-Drawer MidCentury Laptop Desk

Escape the stuffiness of corporate office decor and bring new life into your home workspace with this mid century Merryn Natural Wood and Rattan MidCentury Desk. The top, side and back panels glow in a natural birch veneer and are complimented by 3-handwoven rattan drawer fronts with cutout handles. The base is made of solid wood and outfitted with glides on its feet to protect hardwood floors. There's no need for productivity and style to be mutually exclusive in your study, bedroom or living room with this timeless piece.