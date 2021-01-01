Set of 4 Merry Tree Christmas Holiday Shaped Ornament

A set of four trees makes a lovely addition to your holiday decor. Costa Rican artisan Blanca Padilla handcrafts these stars out of the fiber extracted from cabuya, a succulent that looks like agave. The artisan works with the cabuya's natural texture to form the trees, each a different color and topped with a red ribbon bow. The art and skill of creating handicrafts from cabuya has been handed down through Blanca Padilla's family for generations. The artisan sources her material herself, growing and harvesting the cabuya, extracting the fiber, and preparing it for use in the handicrafts. Blanca Padilla hopes to help revitalize the cabuya craft industry with the success of her designs.