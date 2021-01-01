Merry Corgmas Merry Christmas Corgi Ugly Sweater Funny Xmas T-Shirt

Merry Corgmas Corgi Ugly Funny Christmas T shirts make great gifts for men, women, dad, mom, friends and family comics who love their pj's, jammies, nightshirts, nightwear, sleepwear, or being life of the party at special holidays and occasions. Funny t-shirts for men, women, adults, and kids make humorous Christmas clothing apparel. Get these cool graphic tees for your comical friend, husband, wife, son, daughter, boyfriend, girlfriend, brother, sister, cousin, aunt and uncle. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem