From the holiday aisle
Merry Christmas Stocking
Advertisement
Features:A classic buffalo check cuff adds a touch of rustic charm to this embroidered stockingSewn in a loop for easy hangingProduct Type: StockingColor: RedPrimary Material: CottonPrimary Material Details: CottonHardware Material: NonePrimary Material (Old): CottonNumber in Set: 1Holiday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Everyday Theme: No ThemePattern: Construction Features: EmbroideredStocking Hanger Mount Type: Lighted: NoPower Source: Outdoor Use: NoProduct Care: Style: RusticCountry of Origin: ChinaSpefications:NFPA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 8.5Overall Product Weight: 0.18Weight Capacity: Assembly:Warranty: