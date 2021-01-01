Merry Christmas Santa Karaoke Santa Claus Singing Funny Premium T-Shirt

This Christmas just singing with Santa Claus Christmas carol song and celebrate with your family together. It is a wonderful gift idea for Karaoke fans. This is a great gift idea for men, women, grandpas, grandmas, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, boys, girls, uncles, aunties, travelers and friends who love Christmas. Especially on birthday, B-Day, Christmas, New Year and any special occasion. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.