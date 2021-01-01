From let's roll holiday designs
Merry Christmas Lights Tote Bag
Christmas design features white Merry Christmas script and graphic of a classic string of Christmas lights with red, orange, yellow, and blue bulbs. Festive Christmas greetings holiday graphic. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.