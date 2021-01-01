Keep your dog thoroughly entertained and engaged this holiday season and beyond with this Merry & Bright Flattie Santa Dog Toy. This fun toy promises to keep your dog's attention with the playful squeaking and crinkling sounds it makes when played with. Only at PetSmart. Features: Internal squeaker promotes play Makes crinkling sounds Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Dogs Activity: Noisemaking Color: Red, Black, White, Yellow, Pink Dimensions: 7.25 in Advice for Use: Observe your pet's behavior with the toy for suitability. Some toys may be inappropriate for your dog. Monitor your dog during the use of a toy. Remove and replace the toy if it becomes damaged. This product is intended for dog use only. Warning: Contains small parts. Ingestion of this product can result in serious injury. Please keep out of reach of children. Merry & Bright, Holiday Santa Flattie Dog Toy - Crinkle, Squeaker, Size: Small | PetSmart