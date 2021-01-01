Merrifield Striped Handwoven Black Area Rug

Warm-up your living room or bedroom floors with this area rug. It showcases a Blackand white striped design with braided accents for added dimension. Handmade in India from a blend of viscose and wool, it features a medium 0.5" pile height, making it ideal for areas with high foot traffic – especially in homes with little ones and four-legged friends running around. For extra cushioning, and to prevent this rug from slipping, we recommend adding a corresponding rug pad underneath. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'