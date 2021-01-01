Aston Merrick GS 36 in. to 36.5 in. x 72 in. Frameless Hinged Neo-Angle Shower Door with Glass Shelves with Matte Black

Create a functional and gorgeous showering space with the Merrick GS Frameless Neo-Angle Shower Enclosure with Glass Shelving. This corner models minimalist stainless steel constructed hardware and stunning frameless design-work will instantly create a beautiful focal point in your bathroom. Featuring premium frosted 3/8 in. tempered safety glass, tested and certified to ANSI Z97.1 Standard, the Merrick complements any decor. An inline wall channel provides up to 1 in. of adjustability, for a seamless integration with out-of-plumb walls. Its hinged door is designed for left or right-hand installation to accommodate any application. The Merrick achieves a space-saving look that can equally adapt with any modern or traditional bathrooms decor. Shower base not available.