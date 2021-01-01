Mermaid Tail Mold Large, Silicone 3D Fondant Mermaid Mold Candy Mold for Chocolate Sugar Clay Fimo Cake Decoration Grey Color

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of food grade silicone, this detailed mermaid tail fondant mold passes FDA standard. Durable, non-stick, innoxious, tasteless, no permeate, eco-friendly, flexible, not easy to damage, heat resistant, easy to demould and more. Allowed operation temperature: heat up to 240 Centigrade ( 464 Fahrenheit). Oppositely, the lowest temperature it can handle is -40 Centigrade (-40 Fahrenheit). Fantastic for making hocolate/ candy/ fondant/ gum paste and sugar clay. With our original mermaid mold, you can also play your imagination to make jelly as well as sugarcraft. This cupcake decorating mold is equal to a normal kitchen tool. It can not only available for microwave, oven, dishwasher but also freezer.