Merion Floor Vase

Add some color to your life with these eclectic multi-colored ceramic gourd vases. This 3-piece set of polished ceramic vases will do wonders in your boho or eclectic inspired living space thanks to its unique gourd with a long neck design. The vase features a small rounded opening which stretches towards the main gourd-shaped body. The multi-colored finish livens any space whether on top of tables or surfaces. This item ships in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes 3 vase. Bud vases with narrow rim opening. Coastal design.