Meridian Small Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (305605-1004)
Made in the U.S.A. by Hubbardton Forge. The Meridian Small Outdoor Wall Light is a classic outdoor wall fixture suitable for illuminating and adding a decorative element to patios and outdoor pathways. The most compact size in the series, Meridian Small is constructed with aluminum and glass and offered with incandescent or LED retorfit lamping. Meridian's classic design can be customized with a choice of seeded glass with an opal, stone, or pearl glass diffuser. Available in a selection of Hubbardton Forge outdoor metal finishes. The Meridian Medium Outdoor Wall Sconce enhances outdoor spaces. Suitable for wet locations. Shown in dark smoke finish with seeded and opal glass. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting