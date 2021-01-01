Meridian Outdoor Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear (365605-1017)

The Meridian Outdoor Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Hubbardton Forge has a silhouette that may be simple but possesses a rich design. It has a modern-looking canopy that holds the fitting and the three arms that extend down to hold the shade in place. Constructed from Aluminum and coated in a Coastal Finish, this fixture is strong enough to last a long time outside while remaining functional. The shade is hand blown out of a Seedy Glass for a dazzling and efficient glow. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting