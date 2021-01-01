From sand & stable
Mereworth 4 - Piece Dining Set
Advertisement
This 4-piece counter-height dining set offers extra out-of-sight storage for your placemats or serveware. It's made from solid and engineered wood, and the table features an off-white base and a brown top with distressed details for a rustic, Sand & Stable™ look. A drawer in the middle of the table provides storage for placemats, coasters, or chargers. Plus, this table has an outlet, so you can keep your devices charged as you dig-in. The three included dining stools have upholstered seats that are filled with foam for just the right amount of support. A nailhead trim lines the upholstered panel to add a vintage flair.