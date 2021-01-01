From greenington
Mercury Exotic Nightstand
Crafted in 100% solid Moso bamboo; contains no MDF, plywood, or particle boardEco-friendly and rapidly renewable, Moso bambooVariation in grain and color enriches the natural beauty of bamboo furnitureShips fully assembled, finished on all 4 sides5 sided drawer box with English dovetail with under mount, soft closing drawer glidesExotic bamboo, 100% harder than Red Oak.The Mercury one drawer nightstand by Greenington brings the simple elegance of Mid-Century design into the modern home. Beautifully finished on all four sides, the Mercury nightstand features include a five sided drawer box with English dovetail, a sleek steel drawer pull, and soft closing - under mount drawer glides. Crafted in exotic bamboo with the character, beauty, strength and feel of a truly one-of-a-kind, tropical hardwood. Exotic's rich natural finish is not a stain, but the color that is achieved through the process of cooking the sugars in the bamboo with heat and pressure.