Artemide Mercury LED Suspension Extended Mercury 43-5/16" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier Polished Aluminum / Stainless / 3000K / 93CRI Indoor Lighting

Artemide Mercury LED Suspension Extended Mercury 43-5/16" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier FeaturesDesigned by Ross LovegroveFixture has an extended cord lengthConstructed from die-cast aluminum and stainless steelIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed Made in ItalyCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23-5/8"Minimum Height: 19-3/4"Maximum Height: 216"Width: 43-5/16"Product Weight: 41.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2692Wattage: 54 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 93CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Polished Aluminum / Stainless / 3000K / 93CRI