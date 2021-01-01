From hinkley
Mercer Wall Sconce by Hinkley - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (3650BK)
Advertisement
The luxurious and timeless looking Mercer Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting is synonymous with vintage glamour. With a mid-century modern design built upon the use of several circles of various materials and colors, the piece has a cool simplicity that blends robust steel construction over-scaled proportions and unique up and down light Glass shades. This product has increased durability for long-lasting functionality, and the Etched Opal Glass shade diffuses the light for a steady, glare-free glow. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Black