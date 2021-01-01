Merced End Table
Description
Brock side table.Features:Sleeper wood topCheckboard topTop: Natural FinishBase: Charcoal PCFully assembledSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: Top Shape: SquareTop Color: NaturalBase Color: CharcoalTop Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: MangoBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: FrameAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: 70Country of Origin: IndiaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: IndiaIntegrated Technology: Number of Built-In Outlets: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoSpefications:SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesGSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCALGreen Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Energy Star Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: YesReclaimed Wood: NoPEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20.05Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 24Overall Product Weight: 35.27Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: Warranty:Comme