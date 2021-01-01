End The Stigma - Mental Health Awareness Apparel Mental Health Awareness Month Your Feelings Are Valid Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Be kind, end the stigma and support happiness and mental health awareness month with a self care, mental health gift outfit. Great for special education teachers or those with bipolar or any mental illness. Fight depression, anxiety and support self love. Say mental health matters and mental health is health with this positive quote apparel. This Pro psychology clothing is great for guidance counselors, school counselors, mental health professionals, social workers, psych techs or psychiatric nurses. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only