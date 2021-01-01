Mental Abuse to Humans Geek Nerds Funny Math Teacher T-Shirt

Math Mental Abuse to Humans Retro Design Funny Maths Teacher Outfit with The Funny Saying Is Great to Wear in Class While Teaching Kids Mathematics. Great Gift for Math Teachers and Nerdy Math Students. if You Love Math & Engineering Then This Is for You. Math Stands for Mental Abuse to Humans. Girls and Boys Would Love This Tee Featuring Humorous Sayings in Other Words: I Hate Math. Ideal Also for A Math Teacher with A Great Sense of Humor for His Birthday, Teacher Appreciation Week, Holiday or Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem