Mens Vintage Canvas Leather Tote Satchel School Military Shoulder Messenger Sling Crossbody Hiking Bag Backpack For Toiletry Gym Travel Work Laptop.

SPACIOUS AND VERSITLE: This large duffle bag has a width of 12 inches, a height of 8 inches and a depth of 2 inches (12 x 8 x 2 inches). Big enough to fit your laptop, your lunch, a camera, shaving equipment, garments, or anything else you need. The shoulder strap that comes with this bag is adjustable and it reaches lengths of 24 to 52 inches to accommodate any body shape or size. HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS: Our field bag is made of a high-quality industrial-grade, washed canvas. This day bag is the one for any who needs a super-durable bag that provides full protection from rugged conditions. MULTIPLE CONVENIENT COMPARTMENTS: This cross body bag has two open pockets and one zippered pocket inside of its main compartment. It also includes two front pockets on the outside for extra storage space. MULTIPURPOSE, GOOD FOR ALL OCCASIONS: This vintage-style bag is ideal for anyone who wants to embrace the old school look, while being able t