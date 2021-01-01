From versace
Versace Men's Eros Gift Set - -
Advertisement
Versace Eros Gift Set. Eros is the fragrance that interprets the sublime masculinity through a luminous aura with an intense, vibrant, and glowing freshness obtained from the combination of mint leaves, Italian lemon zest, and green apple. An addictive sensuality delivered by Oriental, intriguing, and enveloping notes like Tonka Beans, Amber, Geranium Flower, and Vanilla. A racy virility is symbolized by woods such as Cedarwood from Atlas and Virginia, Vetyver, and Oak Moss, providing intensity and power. Versace Eros Gift Set Item # 74006012US Set Includes: 3.4 oz Eau de Toilette Spray, 2.5 oz Perfumed Deodorant Stick, 2.5 oz Comfort After Shave Balm, .33 oz Eau de Toilette Travel Spray Retail $97 / Value: $183